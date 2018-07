Teresa Williams, R.N., B.S.N. and Connie Arguello, R.N. celebrated a big milestone, 5,000 successful Cath Lab cases, at Scenic Mountain Medical Center July 6. These two ladies have worked for SMMC for more than 20 years each. Congratulations to these ladies, and thank you for your continued commitment to providing quality care for Howard County. (Courtesy Photo)

