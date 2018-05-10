SMMC celebrates National Hospital Week

Courtesy photo In the photo above, members of SMMC's Red Hot Grillers grilling team pose with their new aprons after being selected at Wednesday's SMMC Open House. Shown, left to right, are IT Director Gene Mills, ER Director Jonetta Sweatt, Plant Operations Director Alan Grant, CEO Emma Krabill, Lab Director Derek Chapman, Wound Care Center Director Tiffany Crawford (standing in for Business Development Director Philip Mammen), Diagnostic Imaging Director Dee Franco and CFO Mark Ziegenhagel.
Roger Cline
Thursday, May 10, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

It's National Hospital Week and National Nurses' Week, and Scenic Mountain Medical Center has been celebrating with events all week long. In addition to Wednesday's Open House, SMMC hosted a sundae bar today at noon and will host a grilling cookout at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. On Monday, the hospital provided coffee and pastries for breakfast in the lobby, and provided snacks in the afternoon on Tuesday. For more information, contact Scenic Mountain Medical Center at 432-263-1211.

