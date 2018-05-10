SMMC celebrates National Hospital Week
By:
Roger Cline
Thursday, May 10, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
It's National Hospital Week and National Nurses' Week, and Scenic Mountain Medical Center has been celebrating with events all week long. In addition to Wednesday's Open House, SMMC hosted a sundae bar today at noon and will host a grilling cookout at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. On Monday, the hospital provided coffee and pastries for breakfast in the lobby, and provided snacks in the afternoon on Tuesday. For more information, contact Scenic Mountain Medical Center at 432-263-1211.
For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.
