SMMC contract on agenda for county commissioners

At their meeting Wednesday, Howard County commissioners will consider granting consent to assignment in the sale of Scenic Mountain Medical Center to Steward Texas Hospital.

The commissioners will hold a brief budget and financial review in the second-floor conference room of the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main, at 2:30 p.m.; before adjourning to the third-floor courtroom for their regular bi-weekly meeting at 3:30 p.m.

According to the legal information website upcounsel.com, "consent to assignment" refers to granting permission for a party of a contract to "assign" a contract by moving its obligations under the contract's terms to another party.

According to a press release issued by the hospital in January, Scenic Mountain will be acquired by Steward Health Care System once the parties get the details of the transaction hammered out, which should be around the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year.

In other business, commissioners will consider bids for new air conditioning and heating units for the District Court building. At previous meetings, the commissioners have discussed and approved going out for bids on four units. ...

For the complete story, see Monday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.