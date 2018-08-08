The SMMC Health Splash is here

The countdown has begun and school is less than two weeks away. Area businesses have joined together to ensure, Howard County students will be heading into the new school year with a new backpack. The 5th annual Back to School Health Splash is scheduled for Aug. 9 at SMMC from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“The community has once again stepped up and showed how valuable the youth of the community are,” Amanda Duforat, SMMC Marketing Mgr. said. “Thanks to several donations – business and individual – we were able to reach our goal of 250 backpacks. That means 250 kids get to show up to that first day of school without worrying about how they are going to carry their school supplies and books. "

See Wednesday's Herald for the rest of the story.