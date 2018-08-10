SMMC Health Splash a success

HERALD photo/Amber Mansfield

In the picture above, boys and girls recieve brand new school supplies for the 2018-2019 school year at the annual Scenic Mountain Medical Center Back to School Health Splash on Thursday. Despite almost having been a literal splash from the rain, it was another successful event.

