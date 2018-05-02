SMMC Hospital Week events

Scenic Mountain Medical Center has been moving and shaking things up this past year and with the National Hospital Week coming up, there is an opportunity for the community to find out what is going on inside the local hospital.

“We have been busy recruiting quality providers, adding new service lines and improving processes in an effort to improve the patient experience. We understand that when our visitors come and see us, they are not in the best state – whether it’s visiting a friend or making a visit for their own health – and we want to make sure that the experience they have is the best possible,” SMMC CEO Emma Krabill, said.

Meeting the community healthcare needs is a big focus for Scenic Mountain. During this year’s celebration of National Hospital and Nursing Week, SMMC has scheduled a week filled with activities focused on celebrating the employees who are tasked with providing quality, compassionate care to the community. In addition, there are opportunities that will allow the community to take part in the celebration and see first-hand the changes that have been taking place.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.