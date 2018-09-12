SMMC: it’s never too early for a flu shot

Fall is approaching, which means it’s time to get your flu shot. Influenza, also known as “the flu,” is a contagious respiratory disease caused by the influenza virus, which affects the nose, throat and lungs.

Every year in the United States more than 200,000 people are hospitalized with the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In fact, the 2017-2018 flu season exceeded previous years’ hospitalization rates with over 30,000 confirmed cases from October 2017 through April 2018.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.