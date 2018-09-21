SMMC Jewelry Fundraiser

HERALD photo/Roger Cline

From left, Scenic Mountain Medical Center volunteers Eloise Wynn and Deede Phillips; and Volunteer President Nancy Byars, pose with items for sale at the annual Scenic Mountain Medical Center Jewelry Sale Thursday. This year's proceeds will go to purchase chairs for the SMMC Emergency Room. The sale went until 6 p.m. Thursday and will continue today until 3 p.m. in the lobby of West Texas Medical Plaza.

