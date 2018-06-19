SMMC Lunch and Learn with Dr. Ewing

A torn rotator cuff, carpal tunnel issues and even a broken bone don’t have to be the cause for not being able to enjoy daily activities or living with pain.

Dr. Tom Ewing, Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, will be the featured speaker, June 28 for the Our Healthy Circle June Lunch n Learn. For his presentation, he will focus on possible treatment options that will help patients get back to their normal routine after an upper extremity injury.

“Whether you are dealing with pain from carpal tunnel syndrome, a crush injury from being out in the oilfield, or a broken bone from a sports activity, Dr. (Tom) Ewing can help ease your pain and get you back to your daily routine,” Amanda Duforat, SMMC Marketing Mgr. Said.

