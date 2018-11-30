SMMC Tree Lighting Ceremony

Another local entity is getting into the Christmas spirit. Scenic Mountain Medical Center (SMMC) is inviting the community out to their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony scheduled to take place at the front lawn of SMMC on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m., located at 1601 W 11th. The Tree Lighting Ceremony is open to the general public and serves as a way for SMMC to say thanks to the community and to show their appreciation.

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.