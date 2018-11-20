SMMG provider temporary location info

Due to a water leak on Friday at the Scenic Mountain Medical Group (SMMG) Gregg Street location, providers will be seeing patients at alternate locations once again on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.

Sheri Nichols, FNP, and Brandi Webb, FNP, will be seeing patients at the West Texas Medical Plaza.

Patients for Sheri Nichols, FNP and Brandi Webb, FNP will be seen at the Orthopedic Office – Dr. Tom Ewing (Suite 101). Webb will be accepting patients in the morning, and then will be off the remainder of the week. To schedule an appointment, call 466-2053.

Leslie Berry, FNP will be closed for the remainder of the week.

Sick visits can be scheduled by calling Scott Barclay, D.O. At 264-6361 through Wednesday morning, or Joyce Alase, M.D. At 268-5340 all day Wednesday.

All SMMG offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Monday, November 26, Berry and Webb will be seeing patients in the orthopedic office, and Nichols will see patients in the ENT (Dr. Howard) office.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions regarding scheduled appointments or if you are needing to schedule an appointment.

