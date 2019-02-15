Snyder Invitational Tennis Results

The Big Spring Steer Tennis Team did very well in this week’s Snyder JV Invitational. Winners included the following:

Emily Kocak – Girl’s Singles – First Place

Felicia Dahya/Emily Reyes – Girl’s Doubles – First Place

Matthew Doll/Sean Tan – Boy’s Doubles – Second Place

Emily Medina – Girl’s Singles – Third Place

Beyonce Landsaw-Medellin – Girl’s Singles – Consolation Winner

Hannah Bell/Hayden Bell – Girl’s Doubles – Consolation Winner