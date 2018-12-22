Soar with Silver Wings

Are you ready soar into a night of music and laughter, and indulge in a five course meal?

Then you're in luck, because it's time for the Hangar 25 Air Museum's annual Silver Wings Ball at the Settles Hotel come Jan. 26. This annual donation ball is held once a year in order to raise money for the Hangar 25 Air Museum.

“Since the museum is a non-profit organization, we use this ball as an opportunity to raise funds to support the museum for a whole year,” said Amber Stokes, Museum Administrator. “This year will be the 21st Annual Silver Wings Ball.”

Stokes stated that the Silver Wings Ball is a really good time for the guests, while supporting a great cause.

“This year, you can expect more of the same as last year,” said Stokes. “A cash bar, live music, a five-course meal provided by the Hotel Settles, a live and silent auction."

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.