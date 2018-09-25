Sounds of victory and celebration

Tuesday, September 25, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Scenic Mountain Medical Center Volunteer, Sarah Kelley, was the guest of honor during a Survivor Celebration Monday afternoon. SMMC Volunteers and staff joined together to celebrate Sarah’s last breast cancer treatment. During the celebration, she was given a pink bell to ring in recognition of her final treatment and her win over breast cancer. Sarah is a two-time survivor over breast cancer.

