Sounds of victory and celebration
Special to the Herald
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Scenic Mountain Medical Center Volunteer, Sarah Kelley, was the guest of honor during a Survivor Celebration Monday afternoon. SMMC Volunteers and staff joined together to celebrate Sarah’s last breast cancer treatment. During the celebration, she was given a pink bell to ring in recognition of her final treatment and her win over breast cancer. Sarah is a two-time survivor over breast cancer.
