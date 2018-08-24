SPC Reese Center’s honored Vocational Nursing Graduates include two of Big Spring

REESE CENTER – South Plains College recently honored 23 Vocational Nursing Graduates during a pinning ceremony on Friday, August 17 at the SPC Center for Clinical Excellence. The Pinning Ceremony signifies the completion of the vocational nurses training and the eligibility of the graduates to write the National Council Licensing Exam (NCLEX-PN) to become licensed vocational nurses.

Graduates include Mellissa Boit of Eldoret, Kenya; Badr Djelti of Tlemcen, Algeria, and Adelina Nduwamungu of London, Ontario, Canada.

Others graduates are Maritza Alaniz, Post; Kyla Clanton and Alyssa Kirkland, both of Big Spring; Marina Corrales, Plains; Anna Cowan, Terrell; Leesa Galvan, Hale Center; and Leslie Hernandez, Slaton.

Additional graduates are Brooke Mino, Plano; Geeta Patel and Alexis Siller, both of Brownfield; and Ariel Ramos and Stephanie Salas, both of Wolfforth.

Lubbock graduates include Christy Abigide, Camillia Bates, Kimberly Prieto, Alyssa Rojas, Victoria Talley, Kelsey Williams, Liliana Zapata and Naomi Zorola.

