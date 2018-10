The Relay for Life's Cancer Crushers team poses for a photo op before they open their haunted house, "Dark Maze of Nightmares," to the public of Howard County Friday night. Dark Maze of Nightmares will continue Saturday from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There is a $12 admissions fee.