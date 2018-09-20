Spots for the Christmas Tree Forest

Calling all Christmas lovers and non-Grinches! The museum's annual holiday exhibit, which generally features dozens upon dozens of custom-decorated Christmas trees, will open Nov.10 and run through Dec. 22. Around 40 businesses, organizations, school groups and individuals are expected to decorate trees for this annual event at the museum.

“Each year, participants decorate beautiful and individualized trees that are seen by hundreds during the Christmas season,” said Cheryl Joy, Heritage Administrative Assistant/Gift Shop Manager. “We provide the lights and tree, you provide the decorations and creativity. You may use this opportunity to advertise a business or organization, or just your talent.”

For the full story and additional information on the Christmas Tree Forrest, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.