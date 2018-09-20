Spots for the Christmas Tree Forest

HERALD file photo The photo above shows the 2017 Christmas Tree Forest at the Big Spring Heritage Museum. For years, the Museum has provided a tree and lights for businesses and individuals of the community to come decorate a tree to get into to the Christmas spirit. The public can come and enjoy the holiday cheer in the display of the Christmas Tree Forest. This year's Christmas Tree Forest is set to run Nov.10 through Dec. 22.
By: 
Amber Mansfield
Staff Writer
life@bigspringherald.com
Thursday, September 20, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Calling all Christmas lovers and non-Grinches! The museum's annual holiday exhibit, which generally features dozens upon dozens of custom-decorated Christmas trees, will open Nov.10 and run through Dec. 22. Around 40 businesses, organizations, school groups and individuals are expected to decorate trees for this annual event at the museum.
“Each year, participants decorate beautiful and individualized trees that are seen by hundreds during the Christmas season,” said Cheryl Joy, Heritage Administrative Assistant/Gift Shop Manager. “We provide the lights and tree, you provide the decorations and creativity. You may use this opportunity to advertise a business or organization, or just your talent.”

