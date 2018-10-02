Spreading Free Smiles

Special to the Herald

Dr. David Ward of Ward Family Dental in Big Spring will host a charity event – Dentistry From The Heart- providing adults who need free dental care with that needed care on October 20th 2018. Dental services will be provided by 3 doctors (Dr Ward, Dr Judge from San Antonio, and Midland/Odessa oral surgeon Dr Raj Gutta) and 3 dental hygienists. Fillings, extractions, and cleanings will be provided to patients 18 and older.

ADDRESS: 1500 Scurry Big Spring Tx, 79720

CONTACT: Jennifer Ramirez, Jennifer_r@davidwarddds.com, 432-267-1677

In 2001, Dentistry From The Heart started with Dr. Vincent Monticciolo as a way to giving back to the community and provide aid to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance. Dentistry From The Heart has grown to include over 200 annual events nationwide and around the world. More than 80,000 people have now been served – Free Extractions, Fillings and Cleanings are offered.

Dentistry From The Heart (Tax ID #20-5178003) is a registered non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.dentistryfromtheheart.org

