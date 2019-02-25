SPRHS to host job fair

South Plains Rural Health Services will be hosting a job fair Friday, March 1. The job fair will take place at Howard County Community Health Center at 1300 S. Gregg St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Plains Rural Health Services has locations in Big Spring, Levelland and Lamesa. They are a multi-specialty group committed to providing comprehensive health care.

Job openings include medical, dental and clerical. All openings are full-time, and all full-time employees receive free medical and life insurance. ...

