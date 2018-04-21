Spring into Action at the Job Fair

Time to freshen up the resume and “Spring into Action,” as the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce and the Howard County Library bring the Spring into Action Job Fair to the citizens Howard County.

The Howard County Library will be hosting the fair that is aimed for the residents of Howard County, high school students, and Howard College students this Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“The job fair is way for the citizens to spring into action so they can try and obtain a job or career to help them succeed in life,” said Manny Negron, the circulation coordinator at Howard County Library. “We encourage the public to bring their resume, you never know when you will have the opportunity to find a satisfying job.”

A resume is a medium for advertising yourself, and it’s the first means most job applicants use to present themselves as job applicants, claiming that they are the best candidate for a prospective employer.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.