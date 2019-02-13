Spring is in the air and there are several opportunities to catch some live Hawk action this week:

Basketball:

Bring your date and spend your Valentine evening with the Hawks this Thursday night as we host Frank Phillips College on the Harold Davis Court on the Sonic Floor of the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum. This will be the last home game of the regular season for the lady Hawks and we will honor our sophomores immediately following their game. The ladies will kick off the night @ 5:45 pm with the men following at approximately 7:30 pm. The Dance Gallery Cheer Kids will be performing at half-time of both games. They are sure to get the crowd going with their lively routines!

It's Hawk Homecoming and our homecoming festivities will take place in between the women’s and men’s game. The Hawk 2019 Homecoming court will be introduced and the King and Queen will be crowned as voted on by the student body.

Softball:

Hawk Softball is hosting Cisco College on Foundation Field on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and then will be playing again on Foundation Field on Friday and Saturday vs Grayson College. Friday (2/15) games begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. while Saturday (2/16) games are slated to begin at Noon and 2 p.m.. Come out and enjoy some fresh air and cheer on our Hawks!

Baseball:

Hawk Baseball is on the road again this week as they travel to Blinn College in Brenham, Tx. The Hawks will face Blinn College on Friday, for a doubleheader beginning at Noon, and Saturday they will face Blinn at 10:30 a.m. and Ranger College at 1 p.m.