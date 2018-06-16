'The Spring,' a documentary about Big Spring's namesake

"The Spring," the documentary-style video written and directed by Tumbleweed Smith along with James Fite, videographer and editor; B.Z. Lewis, music; and Bruce Schooler, photography; was submitted in four film competitions, and was awarded the bronze Telly and an award of distinction from the Communicator Awards.

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives more than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks.

