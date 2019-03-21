Spring renovation project topic at Petroleum Museum

Courtesy photo/Bruce Schooler

A panel of delegates traveled to the Petroleum Museum on Tuesday for a presentation showcasing a video created by Tumbleweed Smith, about the Spring renovation project. The panel included Tumbleweed Smith, AubreyWeaver, Kelly Cook with KDC Associates, Bruce Schooler and Debbie Wegman. The panel also discussed the history of the Spring, during the Brown Bag Luncheon.

