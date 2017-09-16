Spur 327 to open for Clay Walker, Deryl Dodd

A Lubbock-based band with a song about Big Spring will be opening for headliners Clay Walker and Deryl Dodd Sept. 30 at the Howard County Fairgrounds.

The band, Spur 327, was announced Thursday evening as the winner of the Downtown Throw Down contest to choose the opening act for the Fairgrounds show.

"We're very excited. Very excited. This was a big deal for us," said Spur 327 lead guitar player and songwriter Andy Hackney. "We're older guys. My kids call us the 'Dad band.' So we've listened to Clay Walker quite a bit over the years."

The Downtown Throw Down was a six-week contest. Each week, one candidate for the opener spot played a set at the Train Car, Cigar Bar; and then judges chose the winner based on their assessment of the band's quality, and audience response.

One of the band's songs is a little ditty called "I'm Goin' Down to Big Spring."

