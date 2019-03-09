St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl

Big Spring is having its very own pub crawl for St. Patrick’s Day. This is the first time such an event has been held in our town.

“We’ve got five of the downtown business who are participating,” says Barney Dodd with BAD Events TX. “We’ll start at 5 p.m. and spend an hour at each place before moving on to the next. You purchase a wrist band, and that will get you into all five locations. It will begin at Lumbre. From there, it will move on to the Pharmacy Bar, then Mezcal, The Desert Flower, and finish off at The Train Car.”

The plan is to spend one our at each location. Each place will have a signature drink for those who have purchased a wrist band, along with snacks and appetizers. Door prizes will also be given away at each location, and those door prizes will vary according to the host.

