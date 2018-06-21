Staked Plains Masonic Lodge to give college scholarships next year

Steak Plains Lodge recently had an award ceremony for the 70 years of service from member Charles Ladd Smith, who was initiated to the organization on June 12th, 1948. Along with the ceremony, the Lodge has once again stated they will be giving away scholarships for the 2019 school year to high school students looking to attend college.

Each year, members of the Staked Plains Lodge reach out and try to help students that are looking into college or considering their options on where they will be going. Member, Bo Clawson, encourages students who want this opportunity to send their applications for this scholarship about four to five months before school is out.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.