Staked Plains Masonic Lodge honors four

The Masons of Howard County honored four outstanding community members at the Masonic Lodge just off the court square in Big Spring on Saturday.

In the words of Margaret Mead, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”

Each one of these four members of our community has rolled up their sleeves and invested time and sweat for the betterment of others. Each has been a great member of the team and each has been a fantastic leader too.

Two who were recognized by the Masons were honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for long-term dedication of service to others, and two were recognized for being Community Builders.

The ceremony at the Masonic Lodge opened with live music from the multi-talented George Bancroft, followed by a brisket dinner cooked by Master Mason Cody Hughes. Then the guests, honorees, Masons and members of the Order of the Eastern Star adjourned to the lodge room, where plaques of recognition were presented to the guests of honor.

Dr. David Ward DDS was recognized for his years of service to the residents of Howard County with the Community Builders Award. Not only does Dr. Ward’s practice offer “Big City”-level technology and service to area residents, the fact is that the level of technology exceeds most practices in the United States. Dr. Ward has also successfully organized quality dental care for those who could not have afforded it.

Dr. Ward is a native Texan from Richardson and a Texas A&M honors graduate. His wife, Ann, supported the family on her teacher’s salary while David went to dental school in San Antonio at the University of Texas Health Science Center. After a stint in the U.S. Air Force, Captain/Dr. Ward and his wife moved to Big Spring in 1988. ...

