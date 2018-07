HERALD photo/Tyler Schellie

Shortly after dinner, Lance Telchik (Worshipful Master, center), Billy D. Cox (Senior Warden, right) and Charles James (Junior Warden, left) all gathered for a photo as they prepared to be installed as new officers of the Masonic Lodge, and to honor Charles Ladd Smith for his 70 years of service as a Mason.

Please see Friday's edition of the Herald.