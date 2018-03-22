According to Webster’s dictionary, the definition for “stand firm” is “to refuse to change a decision, position, etc.” A group of local women want to share what this common phrase means to them and are inviting all of the women in the community to their event, “Stand Firm, a Woman Conference,” on March 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spring Creek Fellowship at 1801 E FM 700, in the mall.

The ladies who are putting together have a few things in common. They love The Lord, represent various churches here in Big Spring, whole-heartedly believe in empowering women and want to bring them together to stand firm in today's tough times.

“The purpose of this event is to bring together women and to support and to help each other stand firm, despite the hardship and the fact that there is so much against the Bible in the world today.” said Marilyn Clark, who thought of the woman conference and is a member at Hillside Christian Church. “The conference serves as a purpose to help women of the public, whether you go to church or not, and to stay strong and remind women why we should stand firm and not give up.

The conference starts Saturday, March 24, with registration from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“The registration won't take long, just basic info: your name and number, with the actual conference starting at 9 a.m.” said Clark. “We are registering people so that way if we have another conference, we can let them know and also to get a head count on how many to feed the day of the conference.”

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.