Stand in Honor banquet to recognize local veterans

Honoring sacrifice is never truly finished, but can leave a lasting mark. Two Permian Basin heroes - Alfred M. Wilson, USMC, and Marvin R. Young, US Army, will be honored during the Stand in Honor banquet on April 25 at the MCM Elegante in Odessa.

“Both men were Medal of Honor recipients and we are proud to partner with Medical Center Hospital to help rename the building where the V.A. Clinic is located,” Danny Koch, LUTCF, RHU, ChHC, event organizer, said.

According to Koch, in addition to the name change, a donation from the funds raised at the Stand In Honor banquet will also be made to Odessa’s Wilson and Young Medal of Honor Middle School.

During the dinner, George H. O’Brien (USMC) – the area veteran after whom the local West Texas VA facility is currently named – will also be honored. A special recognition for Gold Star families and Purple Heart recipients will also take place. ...

