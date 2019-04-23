Stand in Honor banquet to recognize local veterans

Courtesy photo Woody Williams, one of 27 Medal of Honor recipients from Iwo Jima, and lone survivor, will be the featured speaker at the upcoming Stand In Honor banquet. The banquet will take place in Odessa, but will be honoring veterans with a Big Spring connection, including George H. O’Brien.
By: 
Amanda Duforat
Managing Editor
editor@bigspringherald.com
Tuesday, April 23, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

Honoring sacrifice is never truly finished, but can leave a lasting mark. Two Permian Basin heroes - Alfred M. Wilson, USMC, and Marvin R. Young, US Army, will be honored during the Stand in Honor banquet on April 25 at the MCM Elegante in Odessa.
“Both men were Medal of Honor recipients and we are proud to partner with Medical Center Hospital to help rename the building where the V.A. Clinic is located,” Danny Koch, LUTCF, RHU, ChHC, event organizer, said.
According to Koch, in addition to the name change, a donation from the funds raised at the Stand In Honor banquet will also be made to Odessa’s Wilson and Young Medal of Honor Middle School.
During the dinner, George H. O’Brien (USMC) – the area veteran after whom the local West Texas VA facility is currently named – will also be honored. A special recognition for Gold Star families and Purple Heart recipients will also take place. ...

For the complete story, see Tuesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.

Category: