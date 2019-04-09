Stand Up Howard County raising awareness

On Thursday, Howard County residents are encouraged to join together and bring awareness as part of National Child Abuse Awareness Month. The sixth annual Stand Up Howard County event is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a balloon release and proclamation read by Mayor Larry McLellan.

“This event allows us to show a unified front as a community, against an issue we would like to think doesn’t exist in our community, but in all reality it does,” April Arms, event coordinator, said. “The more we talk about child abuse, educate the community on available resources and shine a light on it, the more power we give to the victims and show the offenders that we won’t sit quietly by.”

Scenic Mountain Medical Center and area agencies are teaming up to provide the annual event, which will be filled with entertainment, informational packets, and more. There are more than 20 local agencies joining together to put on this annual event.

“Child Abuse is an issue that shouldn’t exist in our community, but it does. The only way to get rid of the problem is to educate people and encourage them to speak up when they recognize or suspect an issue,” Arms said. ...

