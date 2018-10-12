Stanton celebrates 26 years of Old Sorehead Trade Days

“Welcome to Stanton. Home of 3,000 friendly people and a few old soreheads,” the billboard reads as you enter Stanton, a small farming community on the interstate.

“Stanton may be a small, dusty farming community on the interstate, but it transforms and molds into a bustling shopping scene the second weekend of April, June and October,” Director of Sorehead Trade Days Shawna Burch said.

What started in early 1992 to help the struggling downtown businesses in Stanton has grown into an event that people travel the country to attend.

