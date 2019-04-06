Stanton City Council to ponder baseball field changes

Changes at Shelbourne Park’s baseball fields is on the agenda for the Stanton City Council meeting Monday night.

The council will meet following the 7 p.m. Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing Monday in their Council Chambers, 102 W. School St. in Stanton.

An agenda item for the meeting indicates the council will consider taking action with Keith Cook of Martin County Little League “...to make changes to both baseball parks at Shelbourne Park.”

In other business, the council will:

• Consider amending the 2018-2019 budget regarding the Water Construction Fund and the General Fund.

For the complete story, see the weekend edition of the Big Spring Herald.