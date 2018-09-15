Stanton's big third quarter costs Buffs

Forsan played a great first half but a huge 21 point third quarter by Stanton put the game out of reach in their 35-21 loss. Kobe Richardson went 9 for 26 for 165 yards and three touchdowns but was also picked off twice in the game. Trey Brockman and Jonathon Gabehart added 32 and 34 yards on the ground respectively, while Paule Evans led all receivers with 81 yards receiving and 1 touchdown. Jordan Enriquez added 28 yards and 1TD receiving and Gabehart had 33 yards and 1 TD receiving as well.

As hard as it is for fans to hear, pre-district doesn't mean anything once those district games start. Every player and coach in Texas wants to win every game they play in, but sometimes losing early is exactly what is necessary for your team to learn and develop their own identity as a unit and as individual players as well. “There is no substitute for experience” as the old adage goes, and these young men are getting a lot of that.

With this coaching staff and this core group of upper class-men there to help these younger players incorporate those experiences into their game and to help them overcome some of their mistakes, there is no doubt this team will continue to get better and better as this season goes on.

