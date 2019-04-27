Star Dodge goes blue for child abuse awareness
Saturday, April 27, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX
April has been National Child Abuse Awareness month, and Friday morning, employees of Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram showed their support for spreading awareness of the problem by wearing blue and displaying blue vehicles on their lot. Good job, Star and thanks for your community support!
