Star Dodge provides back-to-school backpacks

Students received free backpacks and school supplies Back to School giveaway at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Friday. Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Big Spring, located at 821 W Interstate 20, supplied the backpacks and school supplies to all the children of the Salvations Army Boys and Girls Club. Shown in the back is George Bancroft, Advisory Chairman of the Salvation Army council; Dewayne Shackelford, Director of Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club; Clint Fox, Star Dodge General Manager; Tabatha Clark, Star Dodge Public Relations Manager; and Maria Brenza, salesperson at Star Dodge.