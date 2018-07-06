Stargazing Party at the park

The annual Stargazing Party at the Big Spring State Park will take place on Saturday, July 21 at sunset. Recommended arrival time is around 8:40 p.m.

“Or even a little earlier to secure the best parking available,” said Ron Alton, Big Spring State Park Manager.

The West Texas Amateur Astronomy Club of Midland will 10 to 12 large telescopes at the State Parks pavilion. The club members love to educate anyone old or young about astronomy, and will be showing video presentation at sunset to help inform you of what you’re looking at or looking for.

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.