A stargazing party under the night sky

If the weather is clear, Saturday, July 21, should be a night with the stars for astronomy fans. The annual Stargazing Party at the Big Spring State Park will take place is scheduled to take place, and recommended arrival time is around 8:40 p.m.

“Or even a little earlier to secure the best parking available,” said Ron Alton, Big Spring State Park Manager. “Come out and enjoy the sunset, and then check out the amazing night sky with large telescopes provided by the West Texas Amateur Astronomy Club."

