Steer Golf team wins district title
By:
Special to the Herald
Tuesday, April 9, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX
With Big Spring’s Alex Leuschner taking first place in district, Gabe Cate taking second and Phillip Lopez taking third individually, the Steers were able to sweep the podium and bring home a district title for the Steer golf team. The Lady Steers are still competing today in Snyder and are currently in third place. Congratulations to the Steers for adding another district title to the trophy case.
