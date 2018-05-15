Steer Nation brings home two bronze medals from State Track Meet

The BSHS track team took four athletes to compete in the 4A State Track Meet in Austin this past weeked. Regional long jump champ Jeremiah Cooley competed in long jump and had a ninth place finish with a jump of 21'-6”. Ajanique Well competed in high jump and finished ninth as well with a jump of 5' even. Regional record holder Carlie Roberts competed in the discus and brought home the bronze medal with a personal best throw of 136'-1”. Regional champ Aaron Martinez competed in both the 400 M run and the 800 M run. Martinez came in eighth in the 400 M with a time of 51.14 and took the bronze medal in the 800 M with a personal best time of 1:55.76.

It was a great showing for Steer Nation at the State level and with Carlie and Aaron both putting up personal bests to bring home medals the BSHS track team were clearly prepared for the big stage.

Congratulations to all our state competitors on a great year. You have all been great ambassadors for Steer Nation.