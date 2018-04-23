Steer Nation ready for regionals

The Lady Steers came in sixth place as a team at the area track meet in Abilene last Wednesday where they scored 36 team points. The Steers had a great showing at area, they came in second place as a team with 118 points in the meet. The Lady Steers had three individuals qualify for regionals and one relay team. The Steers had five individuals qualify for regionals in nine events and two relay teams.

