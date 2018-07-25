Steer Nation Summer Workout and Two-A-Days Schedule
By:
Special to the Herald
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Special to the Herald
Summer strength and conditioning for High School and Junior High students.
July 23-August 2 Mon-Thurs. @ the ATC
High School students from 7:30a-9a
Junior High students from 9-10a
Volleyball High School 2 A day Schedule
8/1/18 2:30-4:30pm & 6:30-8pm
8/2/18 7:30-9:30a & 11:30-1:30pm
8/3/18 7:30-9:30a & 11:30-1:30pm
8/4/18 Big Spring Scrimmage 9/JV/V
8/6/18 @ San Angelo Central- scrimmage 9/JV/V
8/7/18 Home Game vs San Angelo Central 9/JV @ 1:15p V @3p
Football High School 2 A Day Schedule
Starts on 8/6/18 – times TBA
