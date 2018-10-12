Steer tennis team defeats Snyder, advances to Playoffs
Friday, October 12, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
The Big Spring Steer Tennis Team defeated the Snyder Tigers 10-9 to secure sole possession of second place in District 5-AAAA. It was a very hotly-contested match with Big Spring needing to win one of the final four matches to clinch the victory. Freshman Wesley Schmidt came from a set down to win in the third and deciding set and clinch the match.
Final Standings - District 5-AAAA Team Tennis
San Angelo Lake View 4-0
Big Spring 3-1
Midland Greenwood 2-2
Snyder 1-3
Sweetwater 0-4
With the win, Big Spring advances to the playoffs and will play Iowa Park in a bi-district match in Abilene on Tuesday, October 16, at 11:00.
