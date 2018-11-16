Steers and Bulldogs hit the road with their eyes on Bi-district Championships.

The 2-8 Steers are coming off their most disappointing loss of the year last week versus Lake View in a game that Big Spring dominated in every category with the exception of the score. The Steers will head to Pecos tonight to take on the 4-6 Clint Lions. Clint, who went 1-6 to start the season before winning three straight district games to claim the 1-4A district crown, enter tonight's game coming off a 41-28 win over El Paso Mountain View last week. If the Steers want to pull off the upset and get a long awaited playoff win they will have to find a way to get into the end zone when they get inside their opponents twenty. Five times last week versus Lake View the Steers drove the ball inside the red zone and came away with no points. If Big Spring wants to knock off a district champion tonight they will have to play their best game to date. The Steers and the Lions are set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. tonight in Pecos.

The 4-6 Coahoma Bulldogs, who really turned their season around over the past few weeks, will travel to Crane tonight to take on the 7-3 Cranes for the bi-district crown. The Bulldogs enter tonights matchup coming off an impressive 39-22 drumming of Lubbock Roosevelt last week. Coahoma's run game has been one of the best in the area if not the state all season and the Bulldogs will look to ride that run game right through Crane on their way to a bi-district title. Look for star quarterback Zack Schneider to get the run game going early and to try to pound Crane's defense into submission. Crane, who comes into tonights game coming off three consecutive wins where they held their opponents to seven points while scoring more than 30, will look to continue their recent dominance and try to put a stop to the Bulldogs power run attack. This game could go either way, look for turnovers to be a key in this matchup tonight. The Bulldogs and the Cranes are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. this evening in Crane.