Steers and Lady Steers basketball players recognized by the school board for their accomplishments
By:
Roger Cline
Friday, March 22, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX
Members of the Big Spring High School boys' and girls' varsity basketball teams were recognized at the Big Spring ISD School Board meeting Thursday evening. Individual members of the teams earned spots on various All-Star teams throughout the region, including the All-District All-Star and academic teams and many others. Congratulations, BSHS basketball players!
Category: