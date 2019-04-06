Steers and Lady Steers track teams both crowned district champs

While hosting the district track meet this year at Blankenship Stadium both the Steers and Lady Steers really stepped it up and showed their pride as both teams earned district championships. Both teams had seven athletes qualify for the regional meet. Congratulations to the Steers and Lady Steers on a great meet and good luck moving forward.

Varsity Boys Results

Zachory Shook - 4th 100 meters

Quemarian Lewis - 5th 200 meters, 5th long jump, 4th triple jump

Gene Rodriguez – 2nd 400 meters

Damian Franco - 5th 400 meters

Roman Perez - 1st 800 meters, 3rd 1600 meters, 2nd 3200 meters

Dusty Chavez - 3rd 800 meters

Cooper Miller - 2nd 1600 meters, 4th 3200 meters

Jeremiah Cooley - 2nd 110 meter hurdles, 2nd high jump, 2nd long jump

DJ Molina, Hector Haechten, Alec Espinosa, CJ Harris - 2nd 4x100 relay

DJ Molina, Quemarian Lewis, Alec Espinosa, CJ Harris - 3rd 4x200 relay

Gene Rodriguez, Damian Franco, Alec Espinosa, CJ Harris - 1st 4x400 relay

AJ Gonzales - 2nd shot put, 1st discuss

Kyler Seymore - 1st high jump

DeQourian Gordon - 2nd triple jump

Varsity Girls Results



Alyssa Pullins – 1st in Pole Vault

Keila Yanez – 1st in Discus

Jha’Niah Johnson – 3rd in Discus

Kailey Mathews – 1st in Long Jump, 1st in 100m Dash

Kayleigh Penny – 5th in Long Jump

Chloe Bustamante – 6th in 3200m Run, 5th in 1600m Run

4x100 – 1st Place (Alex Enriquez, Amozoneaq Green, Jada Vanderbilt, Kailey Mathews)

Elisabeth Jones – 1st in 800m Run, 1st in 400m Dash

Falicity Calderon – 2nd in 800m Run

Olivia Bancroft – 6th in 800m Run

Amozoneaq Green – 2nd in 100m Hurdles

Kayleigh Muniz – 6th in 100m Hurdles

Alex Enriquez – 6th in 100m Dash

4x200m Relay – 1st Place (Logan Terrazas, Amozoneaq Green, Alex Enriquez, Kyla Mathews)

Makenzie Rodriques – 3rd in 400m Dash

Kyleigh Mathews – 6th in 400m Dash

Cylei Burton – 4th in 300m Hurdles

Kyla Mathews – 1st in 200m Dash

Logan Terrazas – 5th in 200m Dash, 3rd in High Jump

4x400m Relay – 2nd Place (Kyla Mathews, Elisabeth Jones, Falicity Calderon, Makenzie Rodriques)

Jacqueline Belew – 4th in High Jump

Trinity Galloway – 6th in High Jump

Aissa Cervantes – 2nd in Shot Put

Keila Yanez – 4th in Shot Put

Luxie Evans – 5th in Triple Jump

“Over the past two days, the Girls Track & Field Team of Big Spring High School met our goal of becoming varsity District Champions. Along with capturing the team title, we also claimed 1st place in 7 individual events and 2 relays.” Head Girls Track Coach David Jeffrey, said.