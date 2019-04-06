Steers and Lady Steers track teams both crowned district champs
While hosting the district track meet this year at Blankenship Stadium both the Steers and Lady Steers really stepped it up and showed their pride as both teams earned district championships. Both teams had seven athletes qualify for the regional meet. Congratulations to the Steers and Lady Steers on a great meet and good luck moving forward.
Varsity Boys Results
Zachory Shook - 4th 100 meters
Quemarian Lewis - 5th 200 meters, 5th long jump, 4th triple jump
Gene Rodriguez – 2nd 400 meters
Damian Franco - 5th 400 meters
Roman Perez - 1st 800 meters, 3rd 1600 meters, 2nd 3200 meters
Dusty Chavez - 3rd 800 meters
Cooper Miller - 2nd 1600 meters, 4th 3200 meters
Jeremiah Cooley - 2nd 110 meter hurdles, 2nd high jump, 2nd long jump
DJ Molina, Hector Haechten, Alec Espinosa, CJ Harris - 2nd 4x100 relay
DJ Molina, Quemarian Lewis, Alec Espinosa, CJ Harris - 3rd 4x200 relay
Gene Rodriguez, Damian Franco, Alec Espinosa, CJ Harris - 1st 4x400 relay
AJ Gonzales - 2nd shot put, 1st discuss
Kyler Seymore - 1st high jump
DeQourian Gordon - 2nd triple jump
Varsity Girls Results
Alyssa Pullins – 1st in Pole Vault
Keila Yanez – 1st in Discus
Jha’Niah Johnson – 3rd in Discus
Kailey Mathews – 1st in Long Jump, 1st in 100m Dash
Kayleigh Penny – 5th in Long Jump
Chloe Bustamante – 6th in 3200m Run, 5th in 1600m Run
4x100 – 1st Place (Alex Enriquez, Amozoneaq Green, Jada Vanderbilt, Kailey Mathews)
Elisabeth Jones – 1st in 800m Run, 1st in 400m Dash
Falicity Calderon – 2nd in 800m Run
Olivia Bancroft – 6th in 800m Run
Amozoneaq Green – 2nd in 100m Hurdles
Kayleigh Muniz – 6th in 100m Hurdles
Alex Enriquez – 6th in 100m Dash
4x200m Relay – 1st Place (Logan Terrazas, Amozoneaq Green, Alex Enriquez, Kyla Mathews)
Makenzie Rodriques – 3rd in 400m Dash
Kyleigh Mathews – 6th in 400m Dash
Cylei Burton – 4th in 300m Hurdles
Kyla Mathews – 1st in 200m Dash
Logan Terrazas – 5th in 200m Dash, 3rd in High Jump
4x400m Relay – 2nd Place (Kyla Mathews, Elisabeth Jones, Falicity Calderon, Makenzie Rodriques)
Jacqueline Belew – 4th in High Jump
Trinity Galloway – 6th in High Jump
Aissa Cervantes – 2nd in Shot Put
Keila Yanez – 4th in Shot Put
Luxie Evans – 5th in Triple Jump
“Over the past two days, the Girls Track & Field Team of Big Spring High School met our goal of becoming varsity District Champions. Along with capturing the team title, we also claimed 1st place in 7 individual events and 2 relays.” Head Girls Track Coach David Jeffrey, said.
