Steers can't hold off late rally by Lubbock Christian in a close 8-7 loss on senior night

The Steers played a great game on a night when they celebrated their nine seniors. Big Spring outhit the Lubbock Christian Eagles 12 to 11 in the game but a 3 run rally in the top of the seventh gave the Eagles the edge and the 8-7 victory over the Steers.

Big Spring got on the board first on an RBI single by Bryson VanVleet in the bottom of the first to go up 1-0. In the top of the second Lubbock Christian answered back with two runs of their own to take a 2-1 lead over the Steers. Big Spring came up scoreless again in the bottom of the second and the Eagles took advantage again, scoring two more runs in the top of the third to take a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Big Spring cut the lead to 4-2 on another RBI single by VanVleet bringing Elijah Munoz across the plate. Neither team scored any runs in the fourth inning and then the Eagles put up another solo run in the top of the fifth to stretch their lead out to 5-2 heading into the bottom of the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Steers answered with 2 runs on 2 hits to bring the score to 5-4. It was once again VanVleet who came up clutch for Big Spring. He drove in two runs on an RBI double deep to center field scoring Miramontes and Wash to bring VanVleets RBI total to 4 in the game. The Steer defense stepped up in the top of the sixth and kept Lubbock Christian off the board.

Still trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Big Spring’s bats answered the call again. This time it was Jason Miramontes who drove in multiple runs on a 2 run RBI single to center field to give the Steers a 6-5 lead heading into the last inning. Unfortunately ,the Eagles had the answer and scored three runs in the top of the seventh to retake the lead 8-6. The Steers did get another run in the bottom of the seventh on a Josh Miramontes RBI single, but it wasn't enough and the Steers fell to Lubbock Christian 8-7.

Braydon Martin got the win for the Eagles on the mound while Ethan Howard got the start. Howard pitched three innings and allowed 2 runs on 4 hits before Martin came in relief for the Eagles. Chris Ibanez started the game for the Steers. Ibanez pitched just one inning before being relieved. Big Spring pitched seven different pitchers in the game and really used the game to find out where some of their pitchers stand, as they look to continue their hot streak in district play this Friday.

Joshua and Jason Miramontes both had great games at the dish. The brothers combined for five hits and 3 RBIs in the game. Bryson VanVleet led the Steers offensively in the game. VanVleet had 3 hits and drove in 4 runs in the tough loss, but looked really good at the plate all night long.

Despite the loss the Steers did some things really well against a tough Lubbock Christian team that should help them as they continue to move forward in district play. The Steers will travel to Sweetwater this Friday looking to improve their district record to 4-1.