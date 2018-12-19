Steers can't overcome early deficit in tough 66-57 loss to Levelland

BIG SPRING – The Steers squared off against the Levelland Lobos Tuesday night in an exciting matchup between two talented teams. The Lobos jumped out to an early lead and despite fighting hard and playing much better the rest of the game the Steers never could overcome the early deficit in the difficult 66-57 loss.

Cooley had an impressive double-double grabbing 14 rebounds and scoring 18 points in the game. Six of those rebounds came on offense and 4 of those points came on emphatic dunks that really boosted the whole team and the entire gym Cooley added 3 blocks and 3 steals to his impressive stat line as well. Abel Clark added 8 points and 11 rebounds in the game and really played great defensively the entire game with 2 steal and 2 blocks.

The Steers will travel to Ft. Stockton this Friday looking to get back on track.

