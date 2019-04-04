Steers chew up the the Chiefs 14-4 to improve to 3-1 in district play

The Steers played a great game on Tuesday night against the Lake View Chiefs. Big Spring started slow, but exploded in the top of the fifth to put the game out of reach and give the Steers their third district win of the season. Big Spring outhit the Chiefs 9 to 5 in the game and turned those hits into a lot of runs as they solidified themselves as a true contender for the district crown.

The Steers got on the scoreboard first in the top of the first on a RBI by Kobe Guitterez to drive in Elijah Munoz and go up 1-0. Big Spring's defense kept Lake View off the board in the first as well, but unfortunately for the Steers they also struggled to score runs in the second, third and fourth innings as well.

In the second inning the Chiefs scored a run to tie the game at 1 all. Then in the third inning Lake View scored again to take a 2-1 lead over Big Spring. In the bottom of the fourth, the Chiefs looked like they might take over the game scoring 2 more runs to give them a 4-1 lead heading into the top of the fifth. In the fifth, Big Spring finally found their timing at the dish and went nuclear. The Steers scored 11 runs on 4 hits and completely took apart the Lake View' defense. With walks, players hit by pitches and errors mounting for the Chiefs on top of the solid hitting by the Steers, by the end of the top of the fifth Lake View was all, but out of the game trailing 12-4.

The Chiefs never could mount any kind of rally and the Steers scored two more runs in the top of the seventh to seal the deal with a 14-4 lead heading into the last at bat for Lake View. Chris Ibanez got the start for the Steers on the mound. Ibanez gave up 4 runs on 4 hits in three and a third innings pitched. Elijah Munoz pitched two and two-thirds innings in reliefs and gave up no runs and just 1 hit. Jason Miramontes finished the game on the mound for Big Spring. He pitched one inning and closed out the game allowing no hits and no runs with 2 K's.

With 9 hits in the game, the Steers really saw the ball well at the plate. Elijah Munoz and Jason Miramontes led Big Spring offensively with two hits each in the game and each with extra base hits as well. It was the teams plate discipline that really got the job done scoring multiple runs on walks, passed balls and wild pitches. The Steers' ability to put the pitchers in bad situations and keep at bats alive has really been a key to the success Big Spring has had so far in district.

Big Spring improved to 3-1 in district play with their 14-4 victory over Lake View and will look to continued to position themselves at the top of the district April 12 when they travel to Sweetwater. The Steers will play an exhibition game against Lubbock Christian at Steer Park on Tuesday, April 9 for senior night before getting back into district play.