Steers close out district with a 13-1 thrashing of San Angelo Lake View

Big Spring hosted the Lake View Chiefs at Steer Park on Monday night to finish out their district schedule and end the regular season. The Steers outhit the Chiefs 8 to 1 in the game and dominated from the first pitch to get the lopsided 13-1 fifth inning run rule and finish district play with an impressive 7-1 record. With the district championship already wrapped up last week this game was for bragging rights and Big Spring definitely got those. The Steers finished the regular season with a 16-12-1 record and will play Lubbock Estacado this Friday in Lubbock for a practice game before the post season begins.

In the first inning, Big Spring jumped out to an early lead with a 10 run 6 hit bottom of the first inning to jump out to a commanding 10-0 lead. Joshua Miramontes, Michael Munoz, Cade Wash, Bryson VanVleet and Kobe Guitterrez all drove in runs in the big inning and put the game on ice from the very first at bat.

Chris Ibanez pitched so well and the team played such great defense behind him that the Chiefs didn't even get a hit till the third inning and even that could have possibly been scored an error giving Ibanez a five inning no hitter from the rubber. Lake View scored their only run of the game in the top of the fifth inning when a Chief was walked in for their lone run. Ibanez pitched all five innings, allowed just one run on one hit and sat down 10 Chiefs on strikes in the impressive win.

Big Spring put the icing on the cake and scored three more runs in the third to give them their 13 runs for the day. Joshua Miramontes had a monster game for the Steers at the plate. Joshua had two hits in the game and drove in four runs to lead the team offensively. Kobe Guitterrez and Cade Wash also made their presence felt in the game driving in a combined four runs and collecting three hits. Wash had a two RBI single in the game and Guitterrez drove in one run on two single in the game.

Everything seems to be clicking for the Steer right now, they have the mentality and the talent to make a deep push into the playoffs. With a warm up game against Estacado this Friday and a great seed heading into the postseason, Big Spring has a great opportunity to keep this season going and we are all behind them as the seniors write the last chapter in their high school baseball story.